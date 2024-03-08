Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

