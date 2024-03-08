Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 29.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

