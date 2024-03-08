Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Relx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.