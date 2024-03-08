Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

