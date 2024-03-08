Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY opened at $37.31 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.