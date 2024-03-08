Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 236.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,077. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

