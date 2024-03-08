Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after acquiring an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of CDAY opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

