Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Altus Power worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

