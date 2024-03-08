Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

