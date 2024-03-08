Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

