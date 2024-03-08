Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $42.50 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.