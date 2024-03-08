Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 855,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,174,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.29 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

