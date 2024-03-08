Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK opened at $253.84 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $9,692,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

