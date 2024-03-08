Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,640,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

AeroVironment Stock Down 2.5 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.