Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National Stock Performance
Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $31.74.
Schneider National Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.
