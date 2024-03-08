Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.41 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

