Alps Advisors Inc. Has $966,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

