Alps Advisors Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -591.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

