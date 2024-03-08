Alps Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

