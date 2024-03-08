Alps Advisors Inc. Has $997,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $238.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

