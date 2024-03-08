Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $11.15 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.