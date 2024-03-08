Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

