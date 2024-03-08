Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.