Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.07 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

