Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $186.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

