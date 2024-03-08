Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $583.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

