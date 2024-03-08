Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,056 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Gevo worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Gevo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $30,722.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEVO

Gevo Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.