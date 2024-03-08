Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

