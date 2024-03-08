Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 106,315 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of NextDecade worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after buying an additional 148,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,875,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,959 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NextDecade by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,500,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextDecade by 337.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,457 shares during the last quarter.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

