Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,709 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,095 shares of company stock worth $1,447,708. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Several analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.