Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,338 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -591.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

