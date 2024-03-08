Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 972,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,141,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 584,014 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $42.50 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.