Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,928 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

