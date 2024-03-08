Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

