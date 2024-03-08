Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,349 shares of company stock worth $7,609,712. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

