Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,056 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Gevo worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gevo by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gevo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Gevo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Up 3.4 %

GEVO stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Gevo Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.