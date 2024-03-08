Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

