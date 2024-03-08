Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 13,905 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Altus Power worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $12,973,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,673 shares of company stock worth $1,269,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

