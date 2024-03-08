Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 14,387 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $187,724,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 12.7 %

WLY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

