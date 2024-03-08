Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $184.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVAV

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.