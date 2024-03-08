Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,202 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,622.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $121.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

