Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $583.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

