Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 38,571 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,571 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tellurian worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 198,546 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of TELL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

