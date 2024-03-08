Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,152 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

