Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 578,617 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578,617 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Coeur Mining worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDE. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.19 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

