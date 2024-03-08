Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Microvast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of MVST stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

