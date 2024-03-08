Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 516,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE opened at $1.07 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

