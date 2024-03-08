Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 348,563 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,596,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 38,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,306,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.50 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

