Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 168,148.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Altair Engineering worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 189.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the software’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,524 shares of company stock worth $13,854,109. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.31, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

