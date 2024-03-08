Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,143 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.